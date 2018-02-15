Filed Under:General Assembly, Governor Dannel Malloy, recreational marijuana

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Some state lawmakers want to know how recreational marijuana might be regulated if Connecticut decides to someday legalize the
drug.

The General Assembly’s General Law Committee voted Thursday to raise the concept, the first step toward possible legislation.

Democratic Rep. Michael D’Agostino of Hamden says it’s unclear whether the General Assembly might legalize the recreational use of marijuana but agreed it
makes sense for legislators to learn more about what a regulatory system would entail.

But Republican Rep. Vincent Candelora of North Branford opposes legalization and hopes “revenue pressures don’t force a bad decision” by lawmakers hoping
to balance Connecticut’s budget.

Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy says he still personally opposes legalized recreational pot, but will “cross that bridge when I come to it” if a bill
reaches his desk.

