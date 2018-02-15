HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Police say a student and a teacher’s aide were caught selling brownies laced with marijuana at a Connecticut school.

WFSB-TV reports that police and medics were called to Global Communications Academy after 17 students were believed to have eaten the brownies Wednesday.

A teacher called police after seeing the brownies being sold and noticing the scent of marijuana.

The 17 students believed to have eaten the brownies were evaluated by medics but none were taken to the hospital. All were high-school age.

Police say the student and teacher’s aide have been suspended and could face charges. None have been filed.

The Hartford Courant says a school spokesman referred all questions to police.

The school teaches students from kindergarten through high school and is part of the Hartford Public Schools district.

___

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.