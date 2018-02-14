Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Bruce Elstein, Fairfield County Attorney, explains how patients may now sue providers for breach of medical record confidentiality. Until Elstein recently won the case at the Supreme Court level, we all were never entitled to hold our Doctors accountable or sue them for sharing our personal medical information.

7:20- David Lightman, National political correspondent and veteran congressional reporter for McClatchy Newspapers, discusses the latest headlines out of Washington D.C.

7:30- Larry Selnick, director of treasury and payment solutions sales at Webster Bank, and Arthur House, Connecticut’s Chief Cybersecurity Officer, discuss the types of cyber threats and scams impacting Connecticut businesses and employees now, the dilemma in countering those threats, and how to avoid the most common mistakes that can lead to a breach.

8:30- Ken Lalime, the new CEO of the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, explains his vision of his new role.

