WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Two Connecticut police officers and a third who was fired over racist comments have been cleared in an excessive force lawsuit.

The Republican-American reports a federal jury in January cleared Waterbury police officers Marc Sharoh and Scott Phelan, along with former officer Ryan Cubells.

All three were accused of abusing 57-year-old Paul Kinion in a 2011 robbery arrest. Kinion’s lawsuit says his head required staples and stitches after the arrest. He was later sentenced to prison for the robbery.

The case was one of five misconduct lawsuits that have been filed against 32-year-old Cubells.

He was fired by Waterbury police in 2014 after the FBI said it recorded him bragging about abusing suspects and talking about lynching black people.

Four of the lawsuits have been dismissed and one is pending.

___

