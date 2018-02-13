(Storrs, Conn./WTIC) – The UConn football team will open it’s 2018 campaign at home on August 30.
The university is announcing the schedule for the coming season, which begins with a Thursday night clash with UCF at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.
UConn, coming of a 3-9 (2-6) 2017, will play six games at home and six on the road.
The first road game of the season is September 8 at Boise State.
Among other highlights, the Huskies have a September 27 tilt at Syracuse.
And UConn will renew acquaintances with former border rival UMass at home on October 27.
Game times and TV information for the season’s first three games will be out in June, the university said.
|Date
|Opponent
|Time
|Thursday, August 30
|*UCF
|TBD
|Saturday, September 8
|at Boise State
|TBD
|Saturday, September 15
|Rhode Island
|TBD
|Saturday, September 22
|at Syracuse
|TBD
|Saturday, September 29
|*Cincinnati
|TBD
|Saturday, October 6
|at *Memphis
|TBD
|Saturday, October 13
|BYE
|TBD
|Saturday, October 20
|at *USF
|TBD
|Saturday, October 27
|UMASS
|TBD
|Saturday, November 3
|at *Tulsa
|TBD
|Saturday, November 10
|*SMU
|TBD
|Saturday, November 17
|at *ECU
|TBD
|Saturday, November 24
|*Temple
|TBD