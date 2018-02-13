Filed Under:UConn Football

(Storrs, Conn./WTIC) – The UConn football team will open it’s 2018 campaign at home on August 30.

The university is announcing the schedule for the coming season, which begins with a Thursday night clash with UCF at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field.

UConn, coming of a 3-9 (2-6) 2017, will play six games at home and six on the road.

The first road game of the season is September 8 at Boise State.

Among other highlights, the Huskies have a September 27 tilt at Syracuse.

And UConn will renew acquaintances with former border rival UMass at home on October 27.

Game times and TV information for the season’s first three games will be out in June, the university said.

Date Opponent Time
Thursday, August 30 *UCF TBD
Saturday, September 8 at Boise State TBD
Saturday, September 15 Rhode Island TBD
Saturday, September 22 at Syracuse TBD
Saturday, September 29 *Cincinnati TBD
Saturday, October 6 at *Memphis TBD
Saturday, October 13 BYE TBD
Saturday, October 20 at *USF TBD
Saturday, October 27 UMASS TBD
Saturday, November 3 at *Tulsa TBD
Saturday, November 10 *SMU TBD
Saturday, November 17 at *ECU TBD
Saturday, November 24 *Temple TBD

 

