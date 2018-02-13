Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Dr. Jack Ross, Hartford HealthCare Chief, Infectious Disease/Allergy, talks Flu Season… How can we protect ourselves? Do masks help? What is ECMO? ECMO (Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygentation) is a bypass device that directly oxygenates the blood so failing hearts and lungs can rest and recover, giving the body the time it needs to heal.
7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, claims casinos show how phony Connecticut’s liberalism is.
7:50- Jonathan Bell, Director of Make Every Vote Count, says the people should choose the president. Bell talks voting by mail or alternate systems.
8:20- Walter Olson, Founder of Overlawyered.com discusses Trump proposing the biggest civil service change in 40 years. Plus, “Colorado: Where Anyone Can Squelch Political Speech.”
8:50- David Harsanyi, senior editor at The Federalist, is a nationally syndicated columnist and author of three books. Our infrastructure is not ‘crumbling.’ Harsanyi looks at the myth that can’t die.
