HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut lawmakers are considering a proposal to help more students finish their studies at state community colleges and universities.

Legislators say they’re concerned about low rates of completion at those

schools.

A 2016 state report showed the completion rate for certificates and degrees at the state’s 12 community colleges was roughly 15.5 percent, using

2013 figures.

That figure, however, does not account for transfers and other factors.

West Hartford Sen. Beth Bye, a co-chairwoman of the General Assembly’s higher education committee, says it’s more cost-effective to provide scholarships to students who are halfway through their college students, rather than embark on a free community college program.

But it remains unclear how much the program will cost and whether the state can afford it, given Connecticut’s ongoing budget deficit challenges.

