Filed Under:federal building, hartford, White Powder

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Officials say three people were quarantined when a suspicious white substance was found in an envelope inside a federal office building.

The Hartford Police Department says they first got a call about the substance around 1 p.m. Thursday from the William Cotter Federal Office Building in Hartford. Officials say the substance was found inside an envelope in the building’s mail room on the first floor.

Those inside the mailroom at the time have been quarantined, although no injuries have been reported.

Samples of the substance are currently being evaluated.

The FBI, state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state bomb squad all responded to the scene.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen