HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Officials say three people were quarantined when a suspicious white substance was found in an envelope inside a federal office building.

The Hartford Police Department says they first got a call about the substance around 1 p.m. Thursday from the William Cotter Federal Office Building in Hartford. Officials say the substance was found inside an envelope in the building’s mail room on the first floor.

Those inside the mailroom at the time have been quarantined, although no injuries have been reported.

Samples of the substance are currently being evaluated.

The FBI, state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and state bomb squad all responded to the scene.

