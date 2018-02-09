HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Immigrant advocates are set to rally in Hartford to protest the deportation of a couple who have been in the U.S. for nearly 20

years and have two American citizen children.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut is scheduled to join demonstrators at the federal courthouse Friday to call on federal officials to

halt the deportation of Xiang Jin Li and Zhe Long Huang.

The Farmington couple have been ordered to return to China on Feb. 16 under the Trump administration’s tougher immigration policies.

Li and Huang own a nail salon in Simsbury and have no criminal records.

They entered the country illegally in 1999.

Their 5- and 15-year-old sons were born in the U.S.

They are considering whether to leave their sons with friends in the U.S.

