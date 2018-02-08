Filed Under:Eric Cobb, uconn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) _ UConn forward Eric Cobb has been reinstated to the team, a month after being suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team.

The school announced the move Thursday without disclosing details about Cobb’s transgression. The Hartford Courant has reported it involved a verbal exchange between Cobb and head coach Kevin Ollie.

Cobb is a junior college transfer from Chipola College in Florida. He also spent a year at South Carolina but left the Gamecocks following an arrest for several vandalism incidents with a BB gun and possession of marijuana. He played 24 games as a freshman during the 2015-16 season with South Carolina.

Cobb is averaging 2.1 points and 3.2 rebounds in 11 games with the Huskies.

UConn (12-12, 5-6 American) visits No. 22 Wichita State on Saturday.

 

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen