CBS Local — With about 90 nations participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics there are bound to be issues with translating one country’s language to another. For Norway’s Olympic team, something got really “scrambled” as the team’s chefs were sent 15,000 eggs because of a Google Translate error.

The chefs, who are catering for 109 Norwegian athletes at the Pyeongchang games, reportedly placed an order using Google Translate for 1,500 eggs to be delivered to their kitchen in South Korea. “There was literally no end to the delivery. Absolutely unbelievable,” chef Stale Johansen said to Norwegian newspaper, Aftenposten.

OL-leiren bestilte 1500 egg gjennom å oversette via Google Translate. Men det slo feil. 15.000 ble levert på døra. Vi ønsker lykke til og håper at de norske gullhåpene er glade – veldig glade – i egg: 😁 pic.twitter.com/qaWVpq1Xgy — Trønder-Avisa (@tronderavisa) February 3, 2018

Fortunately, the chefs were able to return the extra 13,500 eggs after clearing up the language barrier. Part of the problem was reportedly because of South Korea’s complex counting system, which changes depending on what it’s being used for. South Korean restaurants frequently place orders in groups of 30 and one wrong syllable could reportedly mean the difference between enough eggs for the Norwegian team and enough eggs for the entire Olympic village.