TORRINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man accused of ransacking an elderly woman’s home is being held on $250,000 bond.

The Republican-American reports that 29-year-old Michael Ferratto, of Watertown, appeared in court in Torrington on Tuesday on charges of first-degree larceny and home invasion.

Police say Ferratto and another man broke into the woman’s home in the New Preston section of Washington in August. Investigators say they disabled her phones before they went into her bedroom and demanded that she hand over any valuables.

Police say they stole items including a cellphone, jewelry and a computer.

Police continue to investigate and say a second arrest is possible.

