(CBS Connecticut) — Torrington Police today arrested a 27-year-old city resident in the death of a 15-month-old boy. The medical examiner found that the child’s death was a homicide, and that the boy had been submerged in a tub, suffered acute alcohol intoxication, and suffered head injuries.

Twenty-seven year-old Alex Ciccarelli-Rosa is charged with second degree manslaughter, risk of injury to a minor and tampering with evidence in the death of Evan Standish.

The boy died on June 6, 2017 at a home on South Main Street in Torrington.

Ciccarelli Rosa had been taking care of the child. When police were called to the home, he told them that he had left the boy alone in a bathtub, and later found him in the water.

The child’s mother was not home at the time.