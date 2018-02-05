Filed Under:Body, Hatchett's Point, Old Lyme

(OLD LYME/WTIC News) – State Police are investigating following the discovery of a body in Old Lyme Monday afternoon. The body was found along the shore in the area of Hatchett’s Point around 3 pm.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct a post-mortem examination to make a positive identification and determine the manner and cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call State Police at Troop F in Westbrook at 860-399-2100 or text TIP711 with information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

