(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – There’s been an arrest in a double fatal hit and run in Hartford last month.

Police say 24-year-old Nathaniel Jefferson was behind the wheel of the car that struck and killed 24-year-old Tina Fontanez and 23-year-old Catalina Melendez as the women exited a cab on Vine Street on January 16.

Investigators say the 2006 Acura was registered to 25-year-old Lorenzo Ivery, who they say was a passenger as 24-year-old Nathaniel Jefferson drove.

Ivery had previously turned himself in to face evading responsibility, hindering and other charges.

Police continued investigating and determined Jefferson to be the driver that night.

He now faces a host of charges, including manslaughter, evading responsibility with death, evading responsibility, reckless driving, traveling too fast and operating with a suspended license.

Jefferson is being held on $1 million bond.

