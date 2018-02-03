Filed Under:Chevy Camaro, Grove Street, pedestrian, Stamford, Stamford Hospital

STAMFORD, Conn. (WTIC Radio) — Stamford Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Saturday afternoon.

Police say a 2014 Chevrolet Camaro was traveling northbound on Grove Street when he struck the pedestrian around 2:28 p.m.

The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, is a 70-year-old Stamford resident. She was transported to Stamford Hospital and admitted to its Intensive Care Unit with life-threatening injuries.

The Chevy driver is a 17-year-old Stamford resident. He remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Stamford Police at (203)-977-4712.

