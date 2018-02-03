Filed Under:crash, Dollar General, DWI, Milford, Pedestrian Struck, The Crushed Grape, Yale-New Haven Hospital

MILFORD, Conn. (WTIC News) — A Milford man was arrested after striking a pedestrian before fleeing and later crashing his vehicle into a liquor store.

Police say 58-year-old Kenneth Longfield was arrested after he struck a person outside the Dollar General store. Longfield attempted to flee the scene, but lost control and crashed into “The Crushed Grape” liquor store on Melba Avenue around 6 p.m.

 

The victim was taken to Yale New Haven Hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Longfield was not injured. He was charged with DWI, Assault with a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree, Evading Responsibility, and Reckless Endangerment.

 

 

