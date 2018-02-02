Filed Under:Darien, Long Island Sound, Richard Meier

DARIEN, Conn. (AP) – A home on Long Island Sound that was designed by architect Richard Meier and became a modernist landmark has gone up for sale in
Connecticut.

The Smith House in Darien has been owned by same family since it was built in 1967.

It was listed for sale last week with an asking price of $14.5 million.

The 3,930-square-foot home features glass walls facing the water and a minimalist aesthetic.

Real estate agent Jack Trifero says those coming to view the house have included architects with their old school textbooks.

Chuck Smith grew up in the house and said it was like living in a sculpture. He said the family is hoping to find a buyer who appreciates its significance.

