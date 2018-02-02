(WTIC News)– Jerry Mercado, the inmate who escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Institution in Enfield January 7th, has been returned to Connecticut.The 25 year old Mercado, who had been serving a three year sentence for burglary, was apprehended January 17th in Canton, Georgia.He initially fought extradition, but later waived that right.

It is believed Mercado made his escape by hiding in the undercarriage of a vehicle to get out of the prison.

Representatives from the Connecticut State Police and Department of Correction’s Fugitive Investigation Unit traveled to Georgia and returned him to Connecticut Friday night.He is now being held at the maximum security Northern Correctional Institution in Somers where he has been placed on restrictive status and will potentially face new charges and additional time added to his sentence.