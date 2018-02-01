(Storrs, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – UConn is announcing it plans to cut the price for season ticket holders for the 2018 campaign.
Those holding season tickets who receive their renewal notices today will see prices reduced by 10-percent from 2017, according to the UConn Athletic Department.
Athletic Director David Benedict says the purpose for the reduction is twofold: maximizing the fan experience and encouraging more fans to participate in UConn Football Gameday.
In addition, Benedict says the F.I.T– the Facility Improvement Together fee–will now be included in the total ticket price.
That 5-dollar charge, Benedict said, goes toward the upkeep of athletic venues and facilities.
The Huskies open the 2018 season at home on Labor Day weekend, time and opponent still to be determined.