Filed Under:Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico, voter registration

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut’s chief elections officer says her office will assist efforts to register hurricane-displaced Puerto Ricans to vote in
upcoming elections.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill, a Democrat, said Wednesday her office will work with community groups and lawmakers to identify and sign up eligible
voters.

Thousands of Puerto Ricans have relocated to the U.S. mainland since Hurricane Maria devastated the island in September. An estimated 4,000 have come to
Connecticut.

Advocacy groups have been working in states including Florida to register the new arrivals to vote.

Islanders are U.S. citizens, but are barred from voting for president unless they live on the mainland.

Merrill said registration is important for civic engagement and to give the newcomers a say in public affairs, including the federal government’s relief
work on the island.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen