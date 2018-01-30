Connecticut
Radio.com
CBS Local Sports
CBS Sports Radio
Tailgate Fan
Atlanta
Baltimore
Boston
Chicago
Cleveland
Dallas
Denver
Detroit
Houston
Las Vegas
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
San Francisco
Seattle
St Louis
Tampa
Washington
SIGN UP FOR NEWSLETTERS
Sponsored By
WTIC NewsTalk 1080
Today’s Top Stories | Today’s Weather Forecast Welcome to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 on CBSConnecticut.com! Breaking News, Sports, Traffic and Weather – the features you’ve come to trust from WTIC.com are all here. Now, there’s even more! CBSConnecticut.com is filled with local guides, best-of lists and deals. Want to find the best bakeries or pizza in […]
Facebook
Twitter
Home
News
All News
Headlines
Politics
Business
Entertainment
National
World
Environmental
Autos
HealthWatch
Only CBS
Latest Headlines
Minor Injuries When Car Lands In Canal
West Haven police say a car went into a canal this morning.
Hernandez Attorney Pens Book On Late Grid Star
The defense attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez is writing a book about the former NFL star and promises ``shocking revelations.''
Podcasts
Ray Dunaway
Sound off Connecticut
Sports
All Sports
Latest
UConn Insider
Yankees
Red Sox
Celtics
Patriots
Giants
Jets
NFL
MLB
Odds
NBA
Featured Sports
Hernandez Attorney Pens Book On Late Grid Star
The defense attorney for the late Aaron Hernandez is writing a book about the former NFL star and promises ``shocking revelations.''
Keidel: Super Bowl 52, By The Numbers
The New England Patriots may be favored over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 52, but Super Bowl history doesn't really pick a side.
Galleries
UConn Football vs USF (11/4/2017)
UConn Football v. Tulsa [10/21/17]
Weather
FULL FORECAST
More Weather
School Closings
Local Radar & Maps
Weather Watchers
Weather Stories
Traffic
Heard on WTIC
Podcasts and More
Car Doctor
Community Connections
Garden Talk
Health Care Matters with Hartford HealthCare
Healthy Rounds
Johnson Brunetti Money Wisdom
Law Talk
Pet Talk
Voices of Recovery
WTIC Public Affairs
Program Schedule
Music
Featured Podcasts
Ray Dunaway
Sound off Connecticut
Todd Feinburg
Computer Talk with TAB
E.S.P.
Eat
Best Healthy Breakfasts In Connecticut
Here are the best places to begin your morning.
Best Spots For A Quick Lunch In Downtown Connecticut
If you’re like most people, you don’t have the luxury of a two-hour siesta midway through the workday. Lunch often means gulping down a cup of yogurt or a bag of fast food at your desk. While you can save a few minutes by short-changing yourself on a lunch break, your net productivity may actually decline without a change in environment and healthy meal to separate morning from afternoon.
See
Best Holiday Markets In Connecticut
Searching for a thoughtful, one-of-a-kind gift for that special someone this holiday season does not need to be a chore. Here is our roundup of the best holiday markets in Connecticut this December.
5 Bucket List Items To Cross Off In Connecticut
Check out Connecticut's bucket list items to cross off.
Play
Guide To 2017 Oktoberfest Events In Connecticut
When the green leaves of Connecticut turn to gold, its time to put on your feathered Alpine hat and head to Oktoberfest. These are our picks for the best fests where you can raise a stein and belt out “Zicke, zacke, zicke, zacke, hoi, hoi, hoi!”
Best Ways To Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month In Connecticut
Nearly 16 percent of Connecticut’s population has Hispanic or Latino origins, and their rich cultural heritage can be found across the state. Here are our picks for the best ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the Constitution State.
Contests
WTIC-AM Contest Rules
WTIC-AM General Contest Rules
More
Travel
America's 5 Best Comfort Food Spots
Five of the nation's traditional and very special places where comfort foods are served. Diners find such menu favorites as steak and potatoes, mac and cheese, burgers and fries, and old fashioned baked pies.
Take A Trip Back In Time To See The Beatles
In the English city where they were born and rose to fame, tourists can take a trip back in time to meet "The Beatles."
Best Tropical Destinations For Travelers On A Budget
A closer look at five of the best tropical or subtropical destinations in the world for the budget-minded traveler.
Some Morning Flights At Bradley Canceled
Passengers should check with their airline before heading to Bradley Wednesday morning
More
Deals
Events
Super Bowl LII Tale Of The Tape
January 30, 2018 at 10:30 am
Filed Under:
NFL
,
NFL Playoffs
,
Tale of the Tape
More From CBS Connecticut
Storm Center: Latest School Closings
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Listen Live
Listen
Lite 100.5 WRCH
HOT 93.7
96.5 TIC FM
WTIC 1080
CBS Radio Connectingvets.com