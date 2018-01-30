Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:50- Chris Haynes, assistant professor of political science at University of New Haven, predicts what we should expect at tonight’s State of The Union Speech by the President. What the reaction will be politically, and what the president is trying to accomplish?

7:20- Chris Powell, managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, asks where’s Toni? Erasing the country’s borders. What does he expect from tonight’s SOTU?

8:20- Gary Byrne, former Secret Service officer, is reached a breaking point after last night’s absurd performance. Fire & Fury has been totally debunked, but still received attention on one of America’s greatest stages.

8:50- Erin Stewart, Mayor of New Britain, is now looking to the Governor’s office.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.