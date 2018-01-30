(Windham, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A suspect wanted for a double homicide in South Carolina has been arrested in Willimantic.

On Saturday, state troopers at Troop E in Montville were notified by authorities in Aiken, South Carolina about 20-year-old Jeremie Tobey.

They say on Monday, the Eastern District Major Crimes Squad received a similar request.

Connecticut authorities were tipped off that Tobey was about to be discharged from Windham Hospital.

He was taken into custody just before 5 p.m. Monday by state and Willimantic Police.

A stolen car used in Tobey’s escape to Connecticut was found in Willimantic, according to troopers.

Multiple reports say Tobey is wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Aiken County.

He’s being charged in Connecticut with being a fugitive from justice. Bond was set at $1 million pending an appearance today in Danielson Superior Court.