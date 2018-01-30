(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run crash from earlier this month.
They say a 15-year-old boy is being charged in the January 14 crash on Edgewood Street that left 61-year-old Miriam Garcia dead.
The suspect, police say, was driving a stolen Volvo at the time.
The teen is facing charges of manslaughter, evading responsibility, reckless driving, larceny, criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license.
He’s being held at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center without bond.