(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Hartford Police have made an arrest in a fatal hit and run crash from earlier this month.

They say a 15-year-old boy is being charged in the January 14 crash on Edgewood Street that left 61-year-old Miriam Garcia dead.

The suspect, police say, was driving a stolen Volvo at the time.

The teen is facing charges of manslaughter, evading responsibility, reckless driving, larceny, criminal trover and operating a motor vehicle without a license.

He’s being held at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center without bond.

