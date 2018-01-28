Filed Under:arrest, Chesitre, Wrong Way

(CHESHIRE,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police arrested a wrong way driver early Sunday morning.911 calls were received reporting a vehicle traveling Westbound in the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 691 shortly before 4:30.

Troopers located the vehicle on Interstate 84 in the area of Exit 27 in Cheshire and arrested the driver.

19 year old Carla Arza of Stamford was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway.

Arza was released on a $1,000 non surety bond. She is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court February 13.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Sign Up Today!
Ski Card

Listen Live

Listen