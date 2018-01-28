(CHESHIRE,Conn./WTIC News) – State Police arrested a wrong way driver early Sunday morning.911 calls were received reporting a vehicle traveling Westbound in the Eastbound lanes of Interstate 691 shortly before 4:30.
Troopers located the vehicle on Interstate 84 in the area of Exit 27 in Cheshire and arrested the driver.
19 year old Carla Arza of Stamford was charged with Operating Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drugs and Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway.
Arza was released on a $1,000 non surety bond. She is scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court February 13.