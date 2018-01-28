WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (AP) _Fire officials in Willimantic say they could be on the scene of a large fire at a waste and recycling company for several days.

Departments from several towns responded at about 10:30 Sunday morning to the Willimantic Waste Paper Company, about 30 miles east of Hartford.

Flames were shooting from the facility and smoke could be seen for several miles, showing up on local television weather radar.

There were no immediate reports of injuries and officials said it appears nobody was inside the facility when the blaze began.

The family-owned company provides trash pickup and recycling services in Eastern Connecticut and has been in business for more than 60 years, according to its website.

Town officials say they don’t believe any hazardous materials are burning.

