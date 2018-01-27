(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – New Britain police say a woman is in critical condition after she was struck by a vehicle Friday night.
Officers say a little after 9:00, the 61-year-old sustained life-threatening injuries when she was struck on Burritt Street. She’s in critical condition at an area hospital.
The driver, a 46-year-old New Britain resident, wasn’t injured and is cooperating with police.
No charges have been filed at this time, police said.
Anyone with any information or who may have witnessed the crash is urged to contact New Britain Police.