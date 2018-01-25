HAMDEN, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A police officer investigating reports of a robbery at a convenience store in Connecticut has shot and injured a suspect.
Hamden police say an officer was flagged down by a witness at about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday and told there was a robbery in progress at Krauszer’s Food Stores.
Police say the suspect fired first and the officer returned fire. No officers were hurt.
The suspect, identified Thursday as 31-year-old K’waun Cole, of Hamden, fled and was found hiding under a parked car about an hour later suffering from two gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and later released to the custody of police.
He is charged with attempted murder and held on $1 million bail. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.