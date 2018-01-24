(CBS Connecticut) — Just before a Jeep Cherokee crashed into their Greenwich firehouse today, several firefighters had left the room closest to the impact.

Deputy Chief Tom Nixon says bricks and debris shot through the room seconds later.

The front of a Jeep Cherokee smashed through a brick wall and came to rest inside a lieutenants office at the Glenville Volunteer Fire Company.

The driver suffered a medical problem before the crash. The firefighters are also EMT’s, they got the driver out of the vehicle and cared for him until he was taken to the hospital.

“As the vehicle came across the front ramp, there is a monument in front that had a bell,” Nixon said He drove through the monument and the masonry base. It is pretty much destroyed.”

The firehouse was found to be sound, and remained open.