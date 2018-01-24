(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – The state Department of Public Health is teaming up with several local health districts in providing flu shots this weekend.

DPH says the free or low-cost shots will be available Saturday at over a dozen locations, including Middletown, Cromwell, Glastonbury, and Storrs, in response to the flu outbreak in Connecticut and around the nation.

Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino says they’re hoping those who haven’t been vaccinated will take advantage and get their shot at one of the local clinics.

The vaccine is free for those 18 and under, as well as for residents without insurance. Those with insurance will be charged an administrative fee but will incur no out of pocket cost.

State health officials say flu activity continues to be high, with over 1,300 cases reported in Connecticut as of January 13.

Over 600 have been hospitalized and there’ve been 21 flu-related deaths in Connecticut thus far this season.

Locations and schedules for the local flu clinics can be found at the web site, ct.gov/dph.