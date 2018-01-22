(CBS Connecticut) — The state Labor Department today announced that Connecticut added 6,000 jobs last month.
“December job growth ended the year on a better note than in previous months,” said Andy Condon, Director of the
Office of Research.
The state gained 7,700 positions during all of 2017.
Also, a revision from the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics lessened the number of jobs lost the month before.
Initially, it was reported that 3,500 jobs were lost in November. The revisions show only 1,800 jobs went away that month.
The unemployment rate was unchanged at 4.6 percent.
The professional and business services sector was strong in December, gaining 2,700 positions. At the same time, a thousand construction jobs were lost.