Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Jacqueline Rabe Thomas, Education and Children’s Issues reporter for CT Mirror.org, looks at the Supreme Court ruling that education in poor communities meets constitutional standard.
7:20- Betsy McCaughey, constitutional scholar with a Ph.D. from Columbia University, a public policy expert, and a former Lt. Governor of New York State, is currently a senior fellow at the London Center for Policy Research. Her message– get off the couch if you want Medicaid.
7:50- Adam Grossman, Red Sox Chief Marketing Officer, discusses “Baseball Winter Weekend” taking place this weekend at Foxwoods Resort and Casino. The event is sold out with over 6,800 tickets sold, and over 40 Red Sox players, alumni, and coaches scheduled to attend.
8:20- David Lightman talks the government shutdown.
8:50- Sen Len Fasano, Senate Republican President Pro Tempore, says the betrayal of the agreement by the Connecticut Hospital Association will endanger federal funds and hurt smaller hospitals.
