STAMFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – A judge has sentenced a New York City man to three years in jail for injuring multiple police officers during a fight outside a Connecticut concert.

The Stamford Advocate reports 53-year-old Lamont Holloway was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to a felony count of assault on a police officer.

Authorities say the fight happened around 5 p.m. July 6 at the Stamford Alive at Five concert.

Officers began following Holloway after he was observed shouting obscenities and throwing a backpack on his way out of the venue.

Authorities say police tried to subdue Holloway, who responded by kneeing one officer in the face and injuring another’s shoulder. Responding officers were eventually able to take the man into custody.

Holloway faces seven years of parole following his prison term.

