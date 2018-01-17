Filed Under:escape, inmate, Jerry Mercado, reward

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – The U.S. Marshals service says an inmate who escaped from a Connecticut state prison has been captured in Georgia.

Twenty-five-year-old Jerry Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield on January 7th. Mercado was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary. Authorities say he was taken into custody by local police in Canton, Georgia Wednesday afternoon.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced Tuesday it was offering a larger reward for information leading to Mercado’s arrest.

Authorities believe Mercado may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle to escape. The U.S. Marshals say the inmate may have fled Connecticut and could be hiding in neighboring states, including the New York City metro area where a tip was generated.

