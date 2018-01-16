HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ The U.S. Marshals service is increasing its reward from $1,500 to up to $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of an inmate who escaped from a Connecticut state prison.

Twenty-five-year-old Jerry Mercado escaped from the Carl Robinson Correctional Facility in Enfield on January 7th. Mercado was sentenced in August 2016 to three years for burglary.

The U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force announced Tuesday it was offering a larger reward for information leading to Mercado’s arrest.

Authorities believe Mercado may have stowed away in the undercarriage of a garbage truck or state vehicle to escape. The U.S. Marshals say the inmate may have fled Connecticut and could be hiding in neighboring states, including the New York City metro area where a tip was generated.

