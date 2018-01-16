HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Gov. Dannel P. Malloy has nominated Thomas J. Saadi, a major in the U.S. Army Reserve, as Connecticut’s Department of Veterans Affairs commissioner.

The 48-year-old Danbury resident has been the agency’s acting commissioner since October. He took over for former Commissioner Sean Connolly, who is seeking the Democratic Party’s endorsement for governor.

Malloy announced Tuesday he was nominating Saadi, who first joined the department in May 2015 as its general counsel. He later served as chief of staff. Saadi has also served as an assistant attorney general and special prosecutor.

Malloy says Saadi’s experience as a reservist and in state government “will continue to be a benefit at the agency,” which provides care for approximately 200,000 veterans living in the state and their dependents.

Saadi’s appointment still requires legislative confirmation.

