HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The case of a Connecticut man convicted of threatening violence against a judge is set to go before the state Supreme Court.

Justices are scheduled to hear the appeal of Cromwell resident Edward Taupier on Wednesday.

Taupier was sentenced to 1 ½ years behind bars in 2015 for threatening family court Judge Elizabeth Bozzuto, who presided over his divorce case.

Prosecutors said Taupier sent an email to several people that described Bozzuto’s home, its proximity to a cemetery and how certain rifles can be fired from that distance. Bozzuto did not receive the email.

Authorities seized 15 firearms and more than 10,000 rounds of ammunition from Taupier’s home.

Taupier argues his writing was protected by free speech rights.

Taupier is detained on unrelated charges of threatening other court officials.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.