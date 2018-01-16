HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Yale University has settled a lawsuit by a former student who says he was wrongly and unfairly expelled over a false sexual

assault allegation in 2012.

Court documents show a federal judge in Hartford signed off on the settlement last week.

Terms were undisclosed, but a Yale spokesman says it did not include any payment to the former student and no change in the discipline.

The student is identified only as John Doe in court documents.

He says another student falsely accused him of sexual assault after they had consensual sex in 2012.

The settlement comes after criticism of how Yale handles sexual misconduct

cases.

Former Yale basketball team captain Jack Montague is suing the Ivy League school over his 2016 expulsion for what he calls false sexual misconduct

allegations.

