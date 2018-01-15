(Darien, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– State Police have arrested a woman they say was driving northbound in the southbound lanes of interstate 95 early Monday morning.

26-year-old Ashton Steen, police say, was speeding in the left and center lanes on the southbound side. She nearly crashed into several cars. Near the exit 12 on-ramp in Darien, Steen’s vehicle side-swiped a State Police cruiser.

The cruiser eventually made contact with Steen, who was not hurt. She admitted to police she had been drinking, and believed she was in New Jersey. Steen failed sobriety tests and was arrested. She’s charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, driving the wrong way and DUI. She posted ten thousand dollars bond and was released. Steen is due back in court on February 20th.

