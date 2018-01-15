(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A U.S. Army veteran from Bridgeport has filed a medical malpractice suit against the United States.

An attorney for 61-year-old Glenford Turner says the cause of abdominal pains and dizziness his client began experiencing last year were attributed to a scalpal knife that was left inside Turner from a procedure that was performed four years prior.

Last March, attorney Joel Faxon says Turner was set to undergo and MRI exam to determine the cause of his discomfort when it was halted after he began experiencing worsening pain.

A subsequent x-ray confirmed the scalpel used to perform a prostatectomy in 2013 was left inside Turner near his stomach and intestines.

Faxon says the rookie surgical trainee who performed the initial procedure showed an “incomprehensible level of incompetence” in losing the scalpel in Turner’s abdomen.