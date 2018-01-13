HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – The Department of Public Health is inviting Connecticut grocery stores and pharmacies to apply to participate in the state’s food

assistance program for women and children.

Grocery stores must meet certain criteria to take part in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children program, or WIC.

Authorized grocery stores must maintain a minimum inventory of healthful foods, including fresh fruit, vegetables, whole grain cereal, low-fat milk, eggs, infant cereal and formula, and other nutritious staples.

Pharmacies can participate but are authorized to sell formula only.

Vendors should send an email to dph.ptwic(at)ct.gov to begin the authorization process. They face a Jan. 31 application deadline.

Application assistance workshops are planned for Jan. 18, 23 and 25 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the health agency’s Hartford office.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)