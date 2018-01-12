Filed Under:Ansonia, arrest, Fugitives

(Ansonia, CONN. / CBS Connecticut)– Ansonia police arrested two fugitives Thursday night wanted for a New Year’s Day murder in Texas.

19-year-old Giuseppe Briguglio and a female companion were taken into custody on Beverly Drive in Ansonia just before 10 pm. They were both wanted for murder in Stafford, Texas.

According to the Shelton Herald, the woman with Briguglio is a former Shelton High School student, and there was heightened security at the school leading up to the arrests.

Both suspects are charged with murder. Briguglio also faces a charge in Connecticut of being a fugitive from justice.

