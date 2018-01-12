CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bipartisan members of New England’s congressional delegations have introduced a bill to prohibit oil and gas drilling off the New England coast.

The New England Coastline Protection Act would prohibit oil and gas extraction activities in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

It’s a response to the Trump administration’s plan to open nearly all U.S. coastlines to offshore oil and gas drilling.

The legislation introduced Thursday is co-sponsored by every senator and member of congress from the coastal New England states. They say the plan threatens coastal communities, fisheries and the economy.

Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline says the coastline supports good-paying jobs and economic growth in every community in Rhode Island.

Several of the delegations have also written to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke opposing the plan.