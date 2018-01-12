Filed Under:Gas Drilling, New England, New England Coastline Protection Act, offshore drilling, Oil Drilling

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Bipartisan members of New England’s congressional delegations have introduced a bill to prohibit oil and gas drilling off the New England coast.

The New England Coastline Protection Act would prohibit oil and gas extraction activities in New Hampshire, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

It’s a response to the Trump administration’s plan to open nearly all U.S. coastlines to offshore oil and gas drilling.

The legislation introduced Thursday is co-sponsored by every senator and member of congress from the coastal New England states. They say the plan threatens coastal communities, fisheries and the economy.

Democratic Rhode Island Rep. David Cicilline says the coastline supports good-paying jobs and economic growth in every community in Rhode Island.

Several of the delegations have also written to Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke opposing the plan.

 

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App

Listen Live

Listen