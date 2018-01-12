(Hamden, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Police in Hamden are investigating after they responded to a report of suspicious activity on Thursday.

An officer was dispatched to Spring Glen School after a 10-year-old girl said she was approached by a female in a small sedan as she walked from her home to her bus stop at Putnam Avenue and Clifford Street.

The girl described the female as having short hair and a “sweet voice”.

Police say further investigation suggested that four weeks prior, the student was approached by a female operating a white van who also asked the girl if she wanted a ride, also at her bus stop.

Investigators say the girl couldn’t provide further description of the two females.

Anyone with inforamtion in the case is asked to contact the Hamden Police Special Victims Unit at (203) 230-4040.