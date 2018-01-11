Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Rep Tony Guerrera, co-chair of the legislature’s Transportation Committee, discusses the DOT projects getting put on hold.
7:20- Dr. Howard Stoffer, Associate Professor, National Security Department, Henry C. Lee College of Criminal Justice and Forensic Sciences, University of New Haven is on the air.
8:30- Jay Sattler, who heads the tax department at BlumShapiro, explains the recently passed tax cut and what it really means to taxpayers.
