WATERBURY, Conn. (WTIC and AP) – Authorities say a convicted sex offender used his son’s cellphone to solicit nude photos and send sexual messages to middle school-aged girls in Connecticut.

The Republican-American reports 30-year-old Michael LaMountain, of Waterbury, was charged Tuesday in violation of his probation. The Waterbury man was placed on probation in 2015 after he pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of child pornography.

LaMountain’s probation officer was notified after police began investigating LaMountain for sexual conversations with girls at Eli Terry Jr. Middle School.

Police investigating the conversations met with LaMountain’s son, who told officers his father told him his plan had expired and took his phone.

LaMountain was prohibited from contacting minors unsupervised and from using the internet without monitoring software as part of his probation.

