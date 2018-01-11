(New London, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Nearly every state is reporting widespread flu activity.

That includes Connecticut, which has seen five deaths associated with flu thus far.

The dominant strain continues to be H3N2 at this point.

Health experts continue to implore citizens to get a flu shot if they haven’t already.

On another front, a shortage of IV bags after a key manufacturer was crippled by the hurricane in Puerto Rico has some hospitals scrambling.

Fortunately, that’s not the case at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London, according to chief medical officer Dr. Oliver Mayorga.

He says being part of a larger health care system they’re better able to utilize and distribute their resources and minimize unnecessary use of IV fluids and access more if need be.

Regarding the vaccine, Mayorga says even if the shot isn’t as effective has originally intended, it’s better than on protection at all.