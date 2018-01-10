HARTFORD, Conn. (WTIC) – The XL Center in downtown Hartford will begin new event security protocols Thursday, which include metal detectors.

These new security measures, in addition to the bag and prohibited items policies, are consistent with other entertainment venues, universities and major sporting facilities in an effort to create safe environments for patrons, said Spectra Venue Management, in a statement Wednesday.

Fans are encouraged to allow for extra time to enter the XL Center for events and to leave non-essential items at home by minimizing the number of personal items they bring and remove any items that may trigger the alarm before walking through the detectors. Guests will need to empty their pockets into a bin but will not need to remove their belts or shoes, said the statement.

All guests will be subject to search, at XL Center’s discretion, of their person and or/possessions, including purses of normal size. No bags, backpacks or briefcases will be allowed. An exception will be made for medically necessary items and diaper bags with an accompanied child after proper inspection. Over-sized and prohibited items are unable to be stored at the venue.