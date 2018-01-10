CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A new office created to help better protect children in New Hampshire might be led by a woman who has held a similar position in Connecticut.

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu on Wednesday will nominate Moira O’Neill to serve as the director of the Office of the Child Advocate. O’Neill has served as an assistant child advocate for the state of Connecticut for 11 years.

Lawmakers created the position last year as part of a larger effort to reform New Hampshire’s Division of Children, Youth and Families, which has been under scrutiny since two toddlers under its supervision were killed in 2014 and 2015. An independent review of the agency concluded that it often fails to help children who are at risk of being harmed.

